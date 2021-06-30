Walmart announces temporary closure

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, Walmart will temporarily close its Pagosa Springs Supercenter location at 211 Aspen Village Dr. today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through tomorrow, July 1, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday, July 2 at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” Walmart’s statement on the matter reads.

It continues, “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”