Curtains Up Pagosa’s ‘Cinderella’ postponed

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Late Monday, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) announced via its Facebook page that this week’s production, “Cinderella,” has been indefinitely postponed.

“We regret to inform you that due to circumstances out of our control, the show is indefinitely postponed,” a statement on CUP’s Facebook page reads. “This was a decision that took several hours of discussion, but for the best interest of our beloved sponsors, donors, parents, supporters, and our community, we have to cancel the show for the time being.”

The statement further outlines that if you have purchased tickets and would like a refund, contact Dale Scrivener or Nora Martinez for a refund if you would like one, or to donate your ticket cost to the organization. You can contact Scrivener at curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com or Martinez at (956) 286-4318 for an immediate response.

“Thank you so much for your support of this organization as we navigate the world we live in and continue to move forward,” the statement reads.

It continues, “Thank you to all those that have poured their heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this organization and this production.”

