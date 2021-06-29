78.1 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, July 1, 2021

Curtains Up Pagosa’s ‘Cinderella’ postponed

609

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
Late Monday, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) announced via its Facebook page that this week’s production, “Cinderella,” has been indefinitely postponed.
“We regret to inform you that due to circumstances out of our control, the show is indefinitely postponed,” a statement on CUP’s Facebook page reads. “This was a decision that took several hours of discussion, but for the best interest of our beloved sponsors, donors, parents, supporters, and our community, we have to cancel the show for the time being.”
The statement further outlines that if you have purchased tickets and would like a refund, contact Dale Scrivener or Nora Martinez for a refund if you would like one, or to donate your ticket cost to the organization. You can contact Scrivener at curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com or Martinez at (956) 286-4318 for an immediate response.
“Thank you so much for your support of this organization as we navigate the world we live in and continue to move forward,” the statement reads.
It continues, “Thank you to all those that have poured their heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this organization and this production.”

Previous articleSeveral Fourth of July events planned
Next articleWalmart announces temporary closure

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Several Fourth of July events planned

By Randi PierceStaff Writer The upcoming Fourth of July weekend is slated to feature a number of well-loved community events, including the return of many...

It’s auction time: Auction for the Animals begins June 28

16th Pagosa Farmers Market opening set for Saturday

Thingamajig’s post-COVID season opens tomorrow with ‘Sylvia’

71st annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo just around the corner

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
669FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the American three-toed woodpecker. The group...

Misconceptions about biological controls

By Ethan ProudPREVIEW Columnist For some, biological controls (biocontrols) seem like a silver bullet, capable of removing invasive species without using herbicides. To others, it...

ComFest

The Town Park athletic field was the place to be Friday night as the town kicked off ComFest — monthly live music events that...

Trails at Jackson Mountain likely to be completed much sooner than anticipated

By Clayton ChaneyStaff Writer The DUST2 mountain biking trail project at Jackson Mountain may be accelerated, thanks to funding changes at the federal level.  The full...

The wetlands’ oldest stories are told by silt, sediment

By Josh PikePagosa Wetland Partners Wetlands tell a myriad of stories. Stories in the flitting of birds as they feed and nest. Stories in the...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

18 fires break out on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation

Lindsay J. BoxSouthern Ute Indian Reservation The North Cinder Butte Area Fires are located throughout the west side of the reservation. Fire crews have responded...

Crested Butte purchases hotel for seasonal workers as it declares housing an emergency

By Paolo Zialcita, CPR News The Town of Crested Butte has declared its housing shortage, an issue plaguing several of Colorado’s mountain communities, a local...

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
78.1 ° F
82.9 °
65.9 °
27 %
0mph
1 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
88 °

Obituaries