Several Fourth of July events planned

405
Map courtesy Visit Pagosa
The Independence Day parade route is depicted with suggested parking areas highlighted in yellow. The parade will be held on July 3. Also depicted is the site of the Fourth of July fireworks.

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer

Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the parade will start on 6th Street, not 8th Street. 

The upcoming Fourth of July weekend is slated to feature a number of well-loved community events, including the return of many that went on hiatus in 2020.

And, with the holiday falling on a Sunday, those looking to stretch out the festivities over a long weekend are in luck.

Wednesday, June 30

The festivities will begin with the return of Curtains Up Pagosa’s summer musical. This year’s musical, the Broadway adaptation of “Cinderella,” will be performed at the PLPOA Clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by emailing curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 1

“Cinderella” will again be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The same evening, Thingamajig Theatre Company will continue its run of “Sylvia” at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pagosacenter.org or call (970) 731-SHOW (7469).

Friday, July 2

On Friday, July 2, the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will open at 10 a.m. It will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Town Park.

The cast of “Cinderella” will again hit the stage at 2 p.m. to continue the musical’s run, with the day’s second performance set for 7 p.m.

That evening, the 71st annual Red Ryder Rodeo will kick off a weekend of roping, riding, mutton bustin’ and more at the Western Heritage Event Center near Archuleta County Fairgrounds off of U.S. 84. The action will begin at 6 p.m., with tickets available at the gate or online at www.pagosarodeo.com.

Thingamajig Theatre will again perform “Sylvia” at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

On Saturday, July 3, downtown will be the center of the day’s events, with the return of the town’s Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m.

This year’s parade route will be a little different due to ongoing construction on Hermosa Street, with the parade set to move on U.S. 160 at 6th Street, then run along Hot Springs Boulevard and Apache Street back to the high school, which is also the staging area.

Those looking to have a float in the parade can access the application, which is due at noon on July 1, at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/.

It should be noted that on-street parking is strictly prohibited along the designated parade route between 9 p.m. on July 2 and 12:30 p.m. on July 3 (after the parade). For more information on parking prohibitions, see related article.

The Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will again open at 10 a.m. for those looking to browse the variety of goodies available, and will be open until 6 p.m.

At 2 p.m. will be a matinee performance of “Cinderella,” and the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo will be back in action at 6 p.m.

Those looking to attend a community event from the comfort of their own home (or rental) can log on to the Pet Fashion Show, part of the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs’ Auction for the Animals, at 6:30 p.m. The auction runs from June 28 through July 5. For more information on how to participate and for additional details about auction items, visit www.hspagosa.org.

At 7 p.m., event goers will again have a chance to attend either “Cinderella” or “Sylvia.”

Sunday, July 4

On Sunday, the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market will again be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the cast of “Sylvia” will hit the stage for a matinee performance.

Also at 2 p.m., the Pagosa Springs Community Band will play a free concert outside of The Springs Resort and Spa.

The Red Ryder Roundup will wrap up its 71st annual event with a 2 p.m. rodeo.

The weekend will cap off with the Fourth of July fireworks downtown after dusk.

