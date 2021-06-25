Nighttime shutdown of U.S. 160 planned for road construction

Colorado Department of Transportation

This week, both lanes of U.S. 160 will be shifted to the center of the highway for overpass work at mile marker 127.3. Secondarily, at the intersection of Colo. 151 and U.S. 160, a slight detour will be in place east of the existing road to enable installation of a deer guard (similar to a cattle guard).

In the next couple of weeks, a full nighttime shutdown of U.S. 160 will take place for approximately five nights. Motorists will use Colo. 151. Advance public notice will be given prior to the detour. Shutting down U.S. 160 is necessary for the construction of the wildlife overpass.

Project information

The project spans for 2 miles, approximately 13 miles west of Pagosa Springs and 37 miles east of Durango (mile markers 126-128). New safety features for motorists and animals will include:

• Wildlife underpass.

• Wildlife overpass.

• An 8-foot-tall exclusion fence along both sides of U.S. 160.

• Earthen escape ramps and deer guards.

• Extension of the existing westbound passing lane and left-turn acceleration lane on U.S. 160 at the Colo. 151 intersection.