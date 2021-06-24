76.9 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 24, 2021

Retirement party planned in honor of Lynne Bridges

Lynne Bridges

By Dee McPeek
Seeds of Learning

For over 35 years, Lynne Bridges, executive director of Seeds of Learning, has cared for the young children of Pagosa Springs. Long before she became the director of the award-winning program at our local NAEYC accredited preschool Seeds of Learning, Bridges taught and watched over toddlers in her home day care. As a single mom who married and blended families with Matt Bridges, she not only raised three children, but positively influenced the lives of hundreds of our most vulnerable local kids. 

As she looks toward retirement and a new life back on her beloved family farm in Michigan, it is time for Pagosa to reflect on her influence and honor her enormous contribution to its families. Children who were loved in her home day care and guided to excellence at Seeds have grown up. They now have families of their own. Thanks to the care and education they received as preschoolers, many have succeeded in life both in and away from Pagosa. 

To celebrate this caring woman, an informal party will be held in her honor on Aug. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. To RSVP and receive more details, please respond to: lynnesretirementparty@gmail.com and you will receive an official Evite. If you cannot attend but want to share a memory or card with Bridges, please forward those to Jan Santopietro at 7601 Hwy. 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or janet.santo78@gmail.com. If you would like to make a donation to Seeds in Bridges’ honor, please visit the Seeds website: www.growingseeds.org.

We hope you will join with us to give Bridges the smashing send-off she deserves. She has touched many lives in Pagosa as well as many other communities around Colorado. Help us celebrate her legacy with your presence and fond memories.

