Public Notices — June 24, 2021

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Barbara L Betz Trustee of the Barbara L Betz Trust Dated September 5, 1991, et al
Defendants
Case No.:2020CV30080
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
Sheriff Sale No. 2021-08
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE
BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED
SEPTEMBER 5, 1991
NUSTRET HAJRULLA
MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA
H. HERBERT WELDON
NORMA WELDON
RICHARD M GILES
SYBIL GILES
ELIZABETH ANDING
SEVILLE SENSENBACH
TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT
MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY
KATHLEEN AUTRY
JOE GENE AUTRY
HELEN ANN GARNER
VIOLET T GERARD
LANCE PALERMO
MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC
MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST
BRUCE JONES
MELVIN E CARROLL
DONNA M CARROLL
SAMUEL E HEIZER
NANCY M HEIZER
CONSTANCE J PETERSEN
MELVIN F PETERSEN
RALPH A WICKLIN
CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN
RANDALL E DUNCAN
NORMAN L GILBREATH
LORETTA GILBREATH
KATHRYN MAY
KEN BROWN
JOANNE BROWN
WILLIAM J HICKS
PEGGY G MAY
KENNETH C MAY
MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY
LARRY E BENZEL
MARILYN BENZEL
TOM H LEE
LOIS D LEE
ANDREW P LENKER
BECKY L LENKER
KEITH STORM
CATHY STORM
BETTY M O’ROURKE
DENNIS E O’ROURKE
GLENN RUSSELL BEAR
MORGAN YVONNE BEAR
PETER WITTER
LINDA WITTER
ROBERT W FOXWELL
DOROTHEE I FOXWELL
RICHARD I QUINCY
DIANA M QUINCY
BILL L KLINKHAMMER
LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER
MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS
BRAD D MELTABARGER
DONNA L MELTABARGER
DEBBIE T REYNOLDS
REBECCA I. KERSEY
STEVE F STEVENS
DOROTHY S STEVENS
YVONNE P KOCK
EDGAR KOCK
CB WINDHAM JR
DONNA MARIE WINDHAM
DARYL TEMPLETON
CINDY L TEMPLETON
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Sale Number 2021-08 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: June 3, 2021
Last Publication: July 1, 2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs SUN
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IFYOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed April 23, 2021.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Masters Place Condominiums
Matter Amount
BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5, 1991 (C#178813093)Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,962.30
Interest: $717.96
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees:$1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,755.26
NUSTRET HAJRULLA and MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA (C#178813218) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
H. HERBERT WELDON and NORMA WELDON (C#178906046) Unit Week Number 23, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
RICHARD M GILES and SYBIL GILES (C#178915799) Unit Week Number 8, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $3,757.14
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $9,597.44
ELIZABETH ANDING and SEVILLE SENSENBACH (C#178918298) Unit Week Number 25, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $710.27
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,757.57
TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC (C#178923397) Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179300900) Unit Week Number 1, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
KATHLEEN AUTRYand JOE GENE AUTRY (C#179801428) Unit Week Number 48, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $366.03
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,826.03
HELEN ANN GARNER (C#179011531) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7303, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
VIOLET T GERARD (C#179020144) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $3,722.64
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $9,562.94
LANCE PALERMO (C#179021241)Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,644.59
Interest: $130.35
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,799.94
MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC (C#179021266) Unit Week Number 7, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,200.42
Late Fees: $150.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,015.72
MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST (C#179021431) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
BRUCE JONES (C#179102355) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56
Interest: $374.91
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,763.47
MELVIN E CARROLL and DONNA M CARROLL (C#179104534) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
SAMUEL E HEIZER and NANCY M HEIZER (C#178810099) Unit Week Number 50, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
CONSTANCE J PETERSEN and MELVIN F PETERSEN (C#178810586) Unit Week Number 29, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
RALPH A WICKLIN and CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN (C#178812004) Unit Week Number 40, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
RANDALL E DUNCAN (C#178812319) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $194.72
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,966.72
NORMAN L GILBREATH and LORETTA GILBREATH (C#178815270) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $423.72
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,195.72
KATHRYN MAY (C#178900981) Unit Week Number 19, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,399.84
Interest: $398.26
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,848.10
KEN BROWN and JOANNE BROWN (C#178907291) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
WILLIAM J HICKS (C#178907796) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7316, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
PEGGY G MAY and KENNETH C MAY (C#178915294) Unit Week Number 2, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 5, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY (C#178921243) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
LARRY E BENZEL and MARILYN BENZEL (C#178921268) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $747.48
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,819.78
TOM H LEE and LOIS D LEE (C#179004262) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56
Interest: $374.91
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,763.47
ANDREW P LENKER and BECKY L LENKER (C#179005350) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,109.30
Interest: $1,703.68
Late Fees: $125.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $6,937.98
KEITH STORM and CATHY STORM (C#179017066) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $5,332.26
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $11,172.56
BETTY M O’ROURKE and DENNIS E O’ROURKE (C#179023171) Unit Week Number 38, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $8,389.55
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $14,229.85
GLENN RUSSELL BEAR and MORGAN YVONNE BEAR (C#179023734) Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $8,863.33
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $14,703.63
PETER WITTER and LINDA WITTER (C#179201975) Unit Week Number 3, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,372.90
Interest: $394.20
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,817.10
ROBERT W FOXWELL and DOROTHEE I FOXWELL (C#179301270) Unit Week Number 6, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $2,290.34
Interest: $356.51
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,696.85
RICHARD I QUINCY and DIANA M QUINCY (C#179401781) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,777.54
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,617.84
BILL L KLINKHAMMER and LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER (C#170305726) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $4,777.54
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,617.84
MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS (C#179007141) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7301, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $212.29
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,284.59
BRAD D MELTABARGER and DONNA L MELTABARGER (C#179018544) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
DEBBIE T REYNOLDS (C#179019575) Unit Week Number 43, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,385.00
Interest: $410.88
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,845.88
REBECCA I. KERSEY (C#179020433) Unit Week Number 35, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00
Interest: $149.05
Late Fees: $25.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $2,921.05
STEVE F STEVENS and DOROTHY S STEVENS (C#179022041) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30
Interest: $738.26
Late Fees: $75.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $4,810.56
YVONNE P KOCK and EDGAR KOCK (C#179023932) Unit Week Number 51, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $5,746.32
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $11,586.62
CB WINDHAM JR and DONNA MARIE WINDHAM (C#179101878) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $411.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,896.71
DARYL TEMPLETON and CINDY L TEMPLETON (C#179300157) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30
Interest: $2,361.28
Late Fees: $150.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $8,176.58
GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179708235) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2
Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00
Interest: $414.13
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $254.90
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,899.13
Published June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BRIAN REID
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 198 AND 199, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004478
Schedule Number: 569525110008
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00865
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS LLC for said year 2008.
That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BRIAN REID
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 189 AND 190, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004474
Schedule Number: 569525110004
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00863
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2008.
That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
GEORGE GERS
25125 STATE HIGHWAY 135
CRESTED BUTTE, CO 81224-9602
LARRY L REESE
430 S CODY COURT
LAKEWOOD, CO 80226-2978
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:
33 MOHAWK CT
Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 153-154 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004389
Schedule Number: 569525105063
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01065
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GEORGE GERS and LARRY L REESE for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS INC
9316 E OLIVE LANE N
SUN LAKES, AZ 85248-6504
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:82 DOMICILE CIR,92 DOMICILE CIR
Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 88-89 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W LOTS AS 1 LOT CAN NOT BE SOLD SEPERATELY
Account Number: R004402
Schedule Number: 569525105402
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00854
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS INC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CO 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
BRIAN REID
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 187 AND 188, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA SPRINGS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.
Account Number: R004473
Schedule Number: 569525110003
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00863
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2008.
That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
JOHN TOMLIN
7990 S LAMAR STREET
LITTLETON, CO 80128
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of October 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:286 DOMICILE CIR
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 120-121 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004373
Schedule Number: 569525105047
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01061
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JOHN TOMLIN for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MICHAEL BIR
316 S. MCCULLOCH BLVD
PUEBLO, CO 81007
MICHAEL BIR
494 W STRAWBERRY DRIVE
PUEBLO, CO 81007
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:
100 MANSIONS CIR
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 147-148 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004386
Schedule Number: 569525105060
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01063
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MICHAEL BIR for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
MICHAEL BIR
316 S. MCCULLOCH BLVD
PUEBLO, CO 81007
MICHAEL BIR
494 STRAWBERRY DRIVE
PUEBLO, CO 81007
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:30 MOHAWK CT
Legal Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 149-150 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004387
Schedule Number: 569525105061
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01064
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MICHAEL BIR for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NRLL EAST LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 439 SAM HOUSTON AVE
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 19-20 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004313
Schedule Number: 569525104048
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00849
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BARBARA MASON
2748 NW HOWARD CREEK LANE
STUART, FL 34994-9156
NANCY OLSEN
2748 NW HOWARD CREEK LANE
STUART, FL 34994-9156
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 54 DOMICILE CIR
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 85-86-87 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004357
Schedule Number: 569525105030
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01762
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BARBARA MASON and NANCY OLSEN for said year 2010.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NRLL EAST LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:
232 DOMICILE CIR
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 114-115 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004370
Schedule Number: 569525105044
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00851
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DEDEV INC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 29 LASSEN DR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 168-169 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010035
Schedule Number: 569919342009
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00585
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DEDEV INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HASCO INC
1133 N 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 42 LASSEN DR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 162-163 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010039
Schedule Number: 569919343002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04330
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HASCO INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
NRLL EAST LLC
1 MAUCHLY
IRVINE, CA 92618
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:
403 SAM HOUSTON AVE
Legal:
Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 21-22 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004312
Schedule Number: 569525104047
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00848
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
Phone Number: (970) 247-2304
Plaintiff:
Judy Boyce as Personal Representative of the Estate of
Terese Tarlton Hershey aka Terese T. Hershey
v.
Defendants:
The heirs of J.W. Hershey aka Jacob W. Hershey aka Jacob Wilbur Hershey; National Audubon Society, Inc.; Joyce Farrow, Mindy Potter and Tracey Mosher; Amie Rodnick, Lawrence Mark Smith, Zane Rodnick-Smith, and Max Rodnick-Smith; The Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation; Southwest Land Alliance; and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of This Action.
Submitting Attorney:
R. Thomas Geyer, Atty. Reg. No: 36227
William Tyler Denning, Atty. Reg. No: 36737
Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC
P.O. Box 2790
Durango, CO 81302
Phone Number: (970) 247-3091
Fax Number: (970) 247-3100
E-Mail: tgeyer@ncg-law.com
tdenning@ncg-law.com
Case Number: 21 CV 30012
Div.: MG Ctrm.:
SUMMONS (QUIET TITLE) BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title to: See Exhibit 1.
Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021.
Published in the Pagosa Sun.
First Publication: 10th day of June, 2021.
Last Publication: 8th day of July, 2021.
NEWBOLD CHAPMAN & GEYER PC
Original signature on file at the office of
Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC
/s/ R. Thomas Geyer
R. Thomas Geyer, Esq., Reg. No. 36277
W. Tyler Denning, Esq., Reg No. 36737
Attorneys for Plaintiff
150 East 9th Street, Suite 400
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-3091
Exhibit 1
Four Mile Ranch Legal Descriptions
TRACT I:
Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 30: Lot No. Four (4)
Section 31: Lot No. One (1)
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584, and that tract of land conveyed to Mark E. Wilsey and Linda T. Wilsey by Quit Claim Deed recorded December 1, 1987 as Reception No. 0152045.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.
-and-
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 24: SE1/4
Section 25: E1/2 and E1/2W1/2
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584.
TRACT II:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 23: SE1/4NE1/4
Section 24: W1/2NE1/4; E1/2NW1/4 and SW1/4NW1/4
TRACT III:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 36: NE1/4 and E1/2NW1/4
TOGETHER WITH that tract of land conveyed to Jacob W. Hershey by Warranty Deed recorded April 10, 1981 in Book 179 at Page 123.
LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land to be conveyed to Amie Rodnick and Lawrence Mark Smith pursuant to Agreement recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.
TRACT IV:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 11: N1/2SE1/4
Section 12: N1/2 and N1/2S1/2
TRACT V:
Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:
Section 11: SE1/4SE1/4
Section 12: S1/2S1/2
Section 13: S1/2NW1/4; NW1/4NW1/4; NE1/4 and N1/2SE1/4
Section 14: NE1/4NE1/4
TRACT VI:
A tract of land located in GLO Lot 1 and the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the E1/2NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., which tract is more particularly described as follows:
Assuming that the North line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then beginning
at the Northwest corner of the tract herein described, whence the Northeast corner of said Section 36
bears North 58° 22’ 32” East, 653.85 feet distant;
Thence East, 1,210.07 feet to the Northeast corner of the tract herein described, a point on the Westerly right of way limit of Archuleta County Road No. 200 (a.k.a. Snowball Road) as fenced;
“ South 46° 25’ 22” East, 97.79 feet along said right of way limit, as fenced;
“ South 47° 32’ 41” East, 313.76 feet to the North corner of that certain tract of land described as Parcel C and filed under Reception No. 152045 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ South 02° 15’ 07” East, 761.52 feet along the West line of Parcel C (Reception No. 152045) to its point of intersection with the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, which point of intersection is the Southeast corner of the tract herein described;
“ North 88° 53’ 23” West, 932.11 feet along the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 and said GLO Lot 1 of Section 31 to the Southwest corner of said GLO Lot 1, which corner is identical with the Northwest corner of GLO Lot 2, of said Section 31;
“ South 02° 15’ 02” East, 87.72 feet along the West line of said GLO Lot 2 to the Northeast corner of that certain tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in said office;
“ South 88° 07’ 25” West, 399.24 feet along the North line of said tract (Book 179 at Page 124) and an existing fence, to the Northwest corner thereof;
“ South 11° 20’ 06” East, 390.57 feet;
“ South 88° 05’ 16” West, 177.48 feet to the Southwest corner of the tract herein described;
“ North 04° 19’ 12” West, 1,515.97 feet to the point of beginning.
TRACT VII:
A tract of land located in the S1/2NE1/4 and the N1/2SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows to wit:
Assuming that the north line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then, BEGINNING at the Northwest Corner of the Tract herein described, whence the Northeast Corner of said Section 36 bears North 45° 49’ 46” East, 2734.24 feet distant;
Thence North 88° 05’ 16” East, 1696.96 feet to the Northeast Corner of the Tract herein described, a point on the West line of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ along the west line of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 124) the following courses and distances:
(1) South 11° 20’ 06” East, 52.48 feet;
(2) South 11° 09’ 48” East, 349.18 feet;
(3) South 14° 59’ 52” East, 227.10 feet;
(4) South 20° 52’ 34” East, 114.87 feet;
(5) South 28° 20’ 41” East, 97.91 feet to a point on the boundary of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 123 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;
“ along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123) the following courses and distances;
(1) South 42° 46’ 01” East, 75.04 feet and
(2) South 78° 49’ 01” East, 99.29 feet to the East Quarter Corner of said Section 36;
“ continuing along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), South 01° 31’ 20” East, 247.62 feet to the Southeast Corner of the Tract herein described;
“ along the south boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), North 85° 51’ 31” West, 2082.52 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Tract herein described;
“ North 00° 07’ 35” East, 921.75 feet to the point of beginning.
TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive access and utility easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and
the installation and maintenance of public utility lines as more particularly described in Instrument recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.
Published June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, Colorado
Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1,
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 264-8160
Plaintiff: ALPINE LAKES RANCH WATER COMPANY, INC.
Defendant: JEAN MEAD LEWIS
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney Reg. #50996
444 Lewis Street, PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
Phone:(970) 507-0227
Email:cmblawllc@gmail.com
Case Number: 2020CV30046
Division: Courtroom:
SHERIFF’S COMBINED NOTICE OF SALE
SHERIFF SALE NUMBER 2021-09
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
Original Lienee Jean Mead Lewis
Original Lienor Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.
Current Holder of the evidence of debt Alpine Lakes Ranch Water Company Inc.
Date of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019
Date of Recording of Liens being foreclosed February 7, 2018 and November 5, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Information Reception No. 21800855, Reception No. 21800857, and Reception No. 21906581
Original Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness $19,090.66
Outstanding Principal Balance of the Secured Indebtedness as of the date hereof $19,090.66
Amount of Judgment Entered March 23, 2021 $27,891.49
Description of property to be foreclosed:
TRACT 26, ALPINE MEADOWS UNIT 2, ALPINE LAKES RANCH, PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 14, 2000 AS RECEPTION NO. 20001572.
Parcel ID Number: 597105405003
Also known and numbered as:
105 Spence Cabin Court
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
THE PROPERTY TO BE FORECLOSED AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on 13th of August,
2021, at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office at 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: June 17, 2021
Last Publication: July 15, 2021
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
The name, address and telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of the debt is as follows:
Clayton M. Buchner
CMB Law LLC
PO Box 3855
444 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
(970) 507-0227
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated at Archuleta County, Colorado: May 10, 2021
RICH VALDEZ, SHERIFF
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
By: Lorena Medina, Office Manager
Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8 and 15, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Charles Miller, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30053
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles F. Hutchins, Deceased
Case No. 2021 PR 30043
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Billy Day Slaton, Deceased
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Emily Deitz
Personal Representative
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Judy K. Slaton, a.k.a. Judy Coffin Slaton, Deceased
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before Monday, October 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Emily Deitz
Personal Representative
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Dairl J Martin lll address unknown is hereby notified that his spouse Melissa K Martin filed for divorce in Eau Claire WI April 2021
Published June 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Fire Alarm System
The Archuleta School District 50 Jt is seeking formal bids to provide and install a fire alarm system for Pagosa Springs Middle School 7-8 Building. The scope of work includes removal of the current system, and installing a complete evacuation fire alarm system that meets all current codes.
The deadline for receiving the sealed bids will be 4 pm on June 30, 2021. Bids will be opened at that time.
Please bring your sealed bid to the Administration Building at 309 Lewis Street, 8:00am – 4:00pm Monday thru Friday or mail your sealed bid to P.O. Box 1498, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Specification for the project can be obtained by contacting Joshua Sanchez via e-mail at jsanchez@pagosa.k12.co.us or Steve Voorhis at svoorhis@pagosa.k12.co.us.
Published June 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 21C39
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on 6/18/21 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Carson Tyler Hentschel be changed to Kitzel Hentschel.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published June 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.