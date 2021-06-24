Family storytime at Centennial Park and special wildlife event set for June 30

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Family storytime moves to a fun new outdoors location next Wednesday, June 30, weather permitting. Come by the amphitheater in Centennial Park by the geothermal domes for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent, free way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers. Call (970) 264-2209 if the weather is questionable.

Also on Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., “Living with Wildlife” is a special free in-person event focusing on the wide variety of wildlife in our area. Doug Purcell, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will share information on what we can do to safely share our habitat with so many other species. The presentation takes place at the Archuleta County Extension office located at 344 U.S. 84. It is aimed at tweens, teens and adults.

These are two of the many Summer Reading Program events that continue through July at your library. Enjoy the wide variety of activities for all ages. And pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.

Exploration stations

Stop by the newspaper box outside the library each week for a new animal-themed activity. June 21-26 focuses on identifying animal tracks. June 28-July 2 features the music of birds.

More Summer Reading bonus challenges

Week three’s bonus challenge June 21-26: Draw or take a picture of an animal you have seen out in the wild. What kind of animal was it? Tell us about where you saw it and what it was doing. Submit your answer by Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

Week four’s bonus challenge June 28-July 3: Draw or print a black and white image of one of your favorite bird, and give it a new color pattern. For example, make a chicken look like a parrot. We would love to see what you come up with. Submit your answer by Saturday, July 3, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that more of our programs now can happen in person. Please see more information in the activity listings below. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

In-person Spanish

conversation today

Join us at your library to practice your Spanish conversation skills in an in-person group setting today, Thursday, June 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. There is no minimum skill level to participate.

Summer Reading

Club today

Today, Thursday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden (weather permitting), we’ll be learning about tracking and scat with fun crafts about local wildlife. Next week, Thursday, July 1, we’ll explore the world of reptiles and their amazing powers, also from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden,

Teen steampunk crafts

Teens are invited to a steampunk crafts makerspace event on Monday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. Fourth- through 12th-graders can come to the library to make whatever they want out of the supplies offered.

Teen advisory board

Next Tuesday, June 29, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Children’s programs

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There is a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

LEGO challenge Saturday

Join us on June 26 at 10 a.m. for a free all-ages LEGO challenge via an image posted on Facebook and the library website. Use your own pieces to create something that will fit the challenge. If you don’t have LEGOs, we have a few grab bags available at the library.

Writing challenge

On Monday, June 21, we posted a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The June 21-July 5 theme is bird-watching. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices. Note: There will be no Tech Time on June 29.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Beginning students are encouraged to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. and intermediate students from 6 to 8 p.m. Las clases gratuitas se llevan a cabo en persona los martes y jueves de 4-8 p.m. Los estudiantes principiantes deben asistir de 4-6 p.m. y a los estudiantes intermedios de 6-8 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Large print

“The Hero Code” by Adm. William H. McRaven is a short inspirational book about the qualities of true everyday heroes.

Nonfiction

“You Don’t Belong Here” by Elizabeth Becker chronicles the Vietnam War from the point of view of three female foreign correspondents.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“The Black Order” by Jeff Rovin is the latest in the Op-Center elite task force series. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton follows the kidnapping of the president’s teenage daughter.

Other novels

“The Break-up Book Club” by Wendy Wax follows women who deal together with life’s problems. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand tells of a Nantucket woman killed in an accident who is given the chance to change events on earth from Heaven.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Susan and Terry Arrington as well as Jennifer Hurst for their generous monetary donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to help support the services and programs provided by your Ruby Sisson Library. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.