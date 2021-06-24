Another favorite July 4 tradition continues

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Community Band

The Pagosa Springs Community Band will be back in action soon, bringing back the group’s downtown Fourth of July concert.



By Rick Artis

Pagosa Springs Community Band

Since its inception, the Pagosa Springs Community Band’s July 4 concert has been a community favorite. Once again, the concert will be hosted by and held on the grounds of the beautiful Springs Resort and Spa, on the lawn overlooking the San Juan River and will begin at 2 p.m.

The hotel is located at 165 Hot Springs Blvd. in downtown Pagosa Springs and can also be reached by crossing the footbridge behind the courthouse building.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free concert. As with most of the band’s events, there is no charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. A significant portion of the money collected at all the concerts is returned to the community in the form of grants to the elementary, junior high and high schools, college scholarships given to local students, and the purchase of new music equipment for the schools. Look for additional opportunities to support the music departments in the local schools coming this fall.

Players in the Community Band range in age from high schoolers to — well, there’s no need go there. If you’ve been itching to dust off your instrument and give it a go again, this is a great opportunity to have some fun. The band is happy to accept new members.

The first rehearsal will be this Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and will be held at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive, behind Wells Fargo and next to the new jail facility.

For additional information, please email PagosaSpringsIMS@gmail.com.