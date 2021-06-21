Colorado State University Extension Archuleta County launches community needs assessment survey

By Robin Young

SUN Columnist

Colorado State University (CSU) Archuleta County Extension is conducting a community needs assessment in order to better understand the pressing issues facing Colorado today.

The short 10-minute survey is designed to gather information to help CSU Extension tailor programs and services to serve the unique needs of each community.

CSU Extension Archuleta County wants to hear from every corner of Archuleta County. A variety of responses will best inform Extension’s programs and services moving forward.

Complete the survey online before June 27.

Residents of Archuleta County are encouraged to complete the survey online at: extension.colostate.edu/communitysurvey. Click the link and then choose your county.

Questions? Contact Archuleta County Extension at (970) 264-5931 or email at Robin.young@colostate.edu.

With offices in 63 Colorado counties, CSU Extension is local wherever you are.

Visit online

Visit us on the Web at https://archuleta.extension.colostate.edu/ or Like us on Facebook and get more information: https://www.facebook.com/CSUARCHCTY.