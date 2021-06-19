Home • Top Block BoCC approves incentive for affordable housing units

    BoCC approves incentive for affordable housing units

    Archuleta County Housing Authority
    By Clayton Chaney
    Staff Writer

    At its regular meeting held on Tuesday, June 15, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Olympus SRH which provides the company with an incentive to maintain the Lewis Street apartments, currently being constructed, as affordable housing units.

