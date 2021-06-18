Wildlife special event plus more free Summer Reading Program activities

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

“Living with Wildlife” is a special free in-person event focusing on the wide variety of wildlife in our area.

Doug Purcell, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will share information on what we can do to safely share our habitat with so many other species. The session takes place at the Archuleta County Extension Office located at 344 U.S. 84 on June 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The presentation is aimed at tweens, teens and adults.

It is one of many Summer Reading Program events now going on at your library.

Enjoy the wide variety of activities for all ages. And pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.

More Summer Reading bonus challenges

Week two’s bonus challenge June 14-19: Take a walk on the Riverwalk and identify three birds you see along the way. Submit your answer by Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

Week three’s bonus challenge June 21-26: Draw or take a picture of an animal you have seen out in the wild. What kind of animal was it? Tell us about where you saw it and what it was doing. Submit your answer by Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

In-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that more of our programs now can happen in person. Please see more information in the activity listings below.

Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Summer Reading

Club today

Today, Thursday, June 17, learn about the aquatic life in our local rivers and streams and participate in a watery craft from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden (weather permitting). Next week’s topic is tracking and scat with fun crafts about local wildlife, also from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden.

Watercolor painting classes

Patty Jones will lead the second of her two free two-hour watercolor painting classes via Zoom on Tuesday, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older. Registration is required; contact the library by phone or email to sign up and for additional information. Some materials are required.

Children’s programs

Wednesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. join us in the library garden for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This event will be canceled if the weather is bad. Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

In-person gaming is back

Enjoy all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

Writing challenge

On Monday, June 21, we will post a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

In-person Spanish

conversation

Join us at your library to practice your Spanish conversation skills in an in-person group setting Thursday, June 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. There is no minimum skill level to participate.

Storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The June 21-July 5 theme is bird watching. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices. Note: There will be no Tech Time on June 29.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Books on CD

“21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro is a Women’s Murder Club mystery. “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury focuses on the horror of sex trafficking. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts is a mystery centering on a reunion of two childhood friends. “Robert B. Parker’s Payback” by Mike Lupica is a PI Sunny Randall crime story. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams is a thriller set in the U.S. Supreme Court. “The Saboteurs” by Clive Cussler and Jack du Brul is an Isaac Bell adventure.

Nonfiction

“We Are What We Eat” by restaurateur Alice Waters expands the slow food culture philosophy to benefit our full lives. “Zero Fail” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Carol Leonnig is an expose of the problems facing the Secret Service today. “After the Fall” by Ben Rhodes explores the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism in countries around the world. “This Country” is a memoir by Chris Matthews about his life in politics from White House speechwriter to reporter and TV commentator. “Apollo 1” by Ryan S. Walters is a history of NASA and the early days of the space program.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“The Photographer” by Mary Dixie Carter is a psychological thriller about a woman obsessed with a wealthy family. “Madam” by Phoebe Wynne is a mystery set in an elite boarding school for girls in a Scottish ancestral castle. “Rabbits” by Terry Miles is a suspense story set in the world of the hit “Rabbits” podcast. “The Bullet” by Iris Johansen is an Eve Duncan mystery.

Other novels

“Haven Point” by Virginia Hume spans seven decades in the life of a family whose summer base is an insular and wealthy community in Maine. “The Hidden Palace” by Helene Becker is a historical epic set in New York City and the Middle East. “The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton” by Eleanor Ray focuses on a reclusive artist whose collections have gotten out of control. “The Road Trip” by Beth O’Leary tells of two exes who are forced to take a road trip together. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid looks at a famous family’s end-of-summer party when secrets are unveiled.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to our anonymous donors for their generous donations this week. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to help support the services and programs provided by your Ruby Sisson Library. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“History balances the frustration of ‘how far we have to go’ with the satisfaction of ‘how far we have come.’ It teaches us tolerance for the human shortcomings and imperfections which are not uniquely of our generation, but of all time.” — Lewis F. Powell Jr. (1907-1938), former associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.