Pagosa Springs
Saturday, June 19, 2021

Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’i Faith

9

By Paulette Heber
Baha’i Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’i Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09, call-in number: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, June 20, our theme is sacrifice.

 “To make a sacrifice is to give a gift …” — Abdu’l-Baha. 

The Baha’i Faith is an all-embracing world religion founded on the principle of unity. It recognizes humanity’s spiritual nature and the innate nobility of every human soul. Among the teachings of the Baha’i Faith are the investigation of truth; the oneness of God; the oneness of mankind; justice; universal peace; the conformity between science and divine revelation; the equality of women and men; and the abandonment of racial, religious, worldly and political prejudices. It is in this spirit of community that we cordially invite you to our devotionals.

To learn more about the Baha’i Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’i Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.

To obtain passcode for our Sunday devotionals, call Paulette Heber at (970) 731-8610 or email to the above email address.

Obituaries