Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs to present three-part ‘A Spiritual Home for Your Family’ series

15

By Laurah Brock Young
The Spiritual Experiences Group
of Pagosa Springs

Parenting is a unique spiritual adventure — a real hero’s journey. Many parents today are looking for how to give their children a spiritual education.

Dreams are real and can include all members of your family.

When your child asks about dreams, how will you answer? 

Do you have a feeling there is more to your dreams than you know?

Children often have profound spiritual experiences. Like many adults, they look for meaning in life and want to know the cause behind all causes. This meetup series offers spiritual understanding, tools, and insight that can help parents answer their children’s heartfelt questions about dreams and is the topic of the first of a three-part meetup series offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs.

“Our dreams prepare us for many future possibilities. We can then decide which future path we want to go for.” -— Harold Klemp, “The Loving Heart,” page 58.

In this meetup, you will be able to talk about the various types of dreams and learn tools for remembering and understanding dreams. Learn the benefits of discussing dreams as a family. Resources and tools will be provided for further learning. 

All are welcome to join us June 27 at 7 p.m. for this spiritually uplifting discussion. Register by going online to https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/, scroll to this event, open the event and press the red attend online button ahead of time. Meetup will place the Zoom link on the event page and you will receive a reminder before the discussion.

“Part Two, Creating a Spiritual Home for Your Family,” will be offered on July 25 at 7 p.m. and “Part Three, The Spiritual Gift of Relationships,” will be offered on Aug. 22, also at 7 p.m.

These events are sponsored by Eckankar, the path of spiritual freedom, as a community service for people of all faiths and beliefs.

