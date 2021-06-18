60 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, June 19, 2021

Scholarship recipients announced

6

By Caleb Stotts
Chama Peak Land Alliance 

The Chama Peak Land Alliance (CPLA) is delighted to announce the successful applicants for the 2021 CPLA Conservation Scholarship. 

Kylie Keuning, Layla McRae and Madeline Metzger were all awarded financial scholarships that will be helpful on their path to higher education. The successful applicants have described ambitious educational and career goals, as well as a keen interest in land, water and wildlife conservation. 

CPLA is a diverse group of conservation-minded landowners committed to embracing and practicing responsible land, water and wildlife stewardship in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. 

Obituaries