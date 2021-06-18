60 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, June 19, 2021

New Thought to hold Celebration of Fathers

By Lisa Burnson
New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“A good father is one of the most unsung, un-praised, unnoticed, yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — the Rev. Billy Graham.

All are welcome to join Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Father’s Day, June 20, at 10 a.m. for our Celebration of Fathers, including those who have offered support to children whose fathers were unable to be present and to those who have been a “father” to four legged beings. 

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

 Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.: Summer Concert to benefit local nonprofit agencies, featuring live music by the Retro Cats. Please bring snacks and a lawn chair or blanket. Beverages available. Outside alcohol not permitted.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. Our mission is to be an inclusive and inspirational “Good Vibe Tribe” that celebrates our spiritual journey. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills. 

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).

