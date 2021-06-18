60 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, June 19, 2021

Give your input on hot topics: short-term rentals and other projects

85

By Mary Jo Coulehan
Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

There are some hot topics in town right now: short-term rentals (STRs), parking and land use regulations, just to name a few. Everyone has an opinion. Both the town and county are working on these issues and now you can get your voice heard, especially through the avenues the Town of Pagosa Springs has set up. 

A few months ago, the town set up a “portal” or website landing page called www.MyPagosa.org. The page has hosted information and conducted surveys on topics such as public arts and the development of the south Yamaguchi Park area. The site also houses information on potential projects such as the tiny homes development, the container project on Majestic Drive and the townhome project on South 6th Street. 

Currently, the town is also hearing public input on STRs and the land use parking and design project. It is easy to register for MyPagosa.org and your input is valuable. The surveys take no more than about five minutes each. The STR survey asks questions on special assessments, taxes, restrictions, density restrictions, etc. on STRs. You do not need to be a resident of the Town of Pagosa Springs to fill out the survey. This information can also be shared with the county. It is important that you voice your opinion, either favorably or negatively. It is often heard that there is not an opportunity to be heard. Here is your chance. 

The parking and design survey asks questions about signage, setbacks, neighborhood character, related parking and the like. These questions are important as codes are developed that affect the design and character of neighborhoods and commercial areas. There is also a section where you can make comments. Survey results will be brought to the planning commission on July 13 at its meeting. Therefore, comments need to be submitted by July 12. 

The information the town is requesting from the community is very important in helping to make decisions. Your voice is important in crafting regulations. In the comments sections, specific examples are helpful. It is also important that both sides are heard. There is quite a bit of development going on and an interest in building out. Before it gets too late, voice your input. If you have a strong opinion either way, it is important that you be heard and the reasons behind your viewpoint. Again, go to www.MyPagosa.org to register on the site and take the various surveys. This is a great new informational vehicle that has been put in place — utilize it. 

Upcoming events

The Chamber will also be selling tickets to “Cinderella,” presented by Curtains Up Pagosa. The shows will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse due to renovations at the high school. There will be evening performances at 7 p.m. from June 30 to July 3 and matinee performances on July 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check for this event as well. 

Don’t forget the free family movie night to be held on Saturday, June 19, sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Police Department. The Disney movie “Zootopia” will take place in the athletic field across from Town Park and will start at dark, around 9 p.m. There will also be free popcorn and hot dogs. What a great way to get the family out and enjoy this very warm weather. Just bring the bug spray. 

