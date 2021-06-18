18 fires break out on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation

Lindsay J. Box

Southern Ute Indian Reservation

The North Cinder Butte Area Fires are located throughout the west side of the reservation. Fire crews have responded to 5 fires and fires are being prioritized.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management and Los Piños Fire Protection District, Fort Lewis Mesa, and Colorado State helicopter have responded. Type II IA Crew, 4 engines, and air support have been ordered.

Smoke is visible from the CO Hwy. 140 corridor. Individuals should avoid County Road 136 and the west end of County Road 100. Smoke will be visible to the local communities. For information related to air quality, please go to:https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

The cause of the North Cinder Butte Area Fires is the result of the recent lightning storm. The Tribe is coordinating with local agencies to ensure the safety of the public and to minimize the impact of the fire. The Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut-in facilities in the vicinity of the fire in an effort to mitigate any potential impact from those operators to first responder’s ability to contain the fire.

As a reminder, Stage 1 fire restrictions were enacted for Southern Ute Indian Reservation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and will remain in effect until conditions improve.