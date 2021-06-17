57.2 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Commission discusses dwelling size requirements

3

During the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting on June 8, Planning Director James Dickhoff raised considerations about dwelling unit size requirements as he notified the commission that a project at 180 Lewis St. was approved despite including units below the minimum square footage designated in the Land Use and Development Code (LUDC).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Previous articleCharter school receives grant for $1.4 million project
Next articleAccident claims life of Colorado Springs man

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
663FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

San Juan National Forest reminds visitors to close gates

By Esther GodsonForest Service Fence lines and gates run across several trail systems on the San Juan National Forest. The Forest wants to remind trail...

Chimney Rock National Monument announces upcoming events

By Nadia WerbyChimney Rock Interpretive Association Summer is here and it’s time to get outside and explore. At Chimney Rock National Monument (CRNM), you can...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Crested Butte purchases hotel for seasonal workers as it declares housing an emergency

By Paolo Zialcita, CPR News The Town of Crested Butte has declared its housing shortage, an issue plaguing several of Colorado’s mountain communities, a local...

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
58.8 ° F
67.5 °
52.2 °
46 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
85 °

Obituaries