Public Notices — June 10, 2021

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA

STATE OF COLORADO

46 EATON DR. SUITE 1

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81082

LEROY ORTIZ

Plaintiff,

v.

DOROTHY F. EDEN TRUSTEE OF THE DOROTHY F EDEN

REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 9, 2002

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS

JOHN DOES A-Z

Defendant,

Case No.: 20CV6

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

THE FOLLOWING NAMED DEFENDANTS: Dorothy F Eden Trustee Of The Dorothy F Eden Revocable Trust Dated April 9, 2002 and All Unknown Heirs, John Does A-Z

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above- named Plaintiffs have filed a civil action suit against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being the following claims against you: Complaint for Quiet Title. The above- mentioned Complaint for Quiet Title concerns real property with the following legal description: Lot 679, Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No.6, according to the plat thereof filed January 31, 1974, as Reception No. 79307, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

That unless you respond to the Complaint within 35 days of completion of the publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

PLAINTIFF:

LEROY ORTIZ (pro se)

3112 Vega Verde SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

Phone (505) 873-3564

By: /s/ Leroy Ortiz

Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Shirley A. Whitfield, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30022

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

SHIRLEY A. WHITFIELD

GENE L. PLUMLEY

LESLIE K. PLUMLEY

DAVE W. ELENBURG

JOHN C. CORBETT

MARIANNE T CHIFFELLE

THOMAS T CHIFFELLE

BART G. BUSICK

BLOWERS WHOLESALE PRODUCTS, LLC

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Mountain Meadows Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Birgit Vigil, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30023

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

BIRGIT VIGIL

JO ANN BICKLE

DEE ANNE E BAKER

CHAD CLARK

REV MARIANNE SORGE ELL, KNOWN

HEIR OF MARJORIE SORGE,

DECEASED AUGUST 11, 2018

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Kristine I. Susco, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30024

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

KRISTINE I. SUSCO

NATOMA ROSE SANFORD

ROBERT E. HICKMAN

VELMA COLLEEN HICKMAN

JAMES T UMBARGER

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc

Plaintiff

v.

Elaine Harris, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30020

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): DENNIS MCCARTY

SANDRA MCCARTY

VERNON HEMBREE

DONALD E. JETT

DONNA C. JETT

BERNARD C. HANSEN

BEVERLY J. HANSEN

ROBERT F. MCGIMSEY

LINDA G. MCGIMSEY

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Elk Run Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street Fort Smith, AR 72901 tty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners

Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David N. Hinkley, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30019

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

JERRY DODSON

MAXINE E. NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE

MAXINE E. NORBORG REVOCABLE

TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

VALERIE A. NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE

MAXINE E. NORBORG REVOCABLE

TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darrel Stilwell, trustee of the Stilwel V.E.B.A. Trust a/k/a Stilwell Enterprises Inc., V.E.B.A., et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30021

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DARREL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE

STILWEL V.E.B.A. TRUST A/K/A

STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CAROL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE

STILWEL V.E.B.A. TRUST A/K/A

STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CARDIOPULMONARY CARE, INC.

POY DEVELOPERS, LLC

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Master’s Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 20, 2021

Last Publication: June 17, 2021

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2021-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On March 15, 2021, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Karen S. Miller AND Lyle A. Miller

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SYNERGY ONE LENDING, INC. DBA: RETIREMENT FUNDING SOLUTIONS, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

Date of Deed of Trust July 26, 2017

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 02, 2017

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21704517

Original Principal Amount $210,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $75,179.41

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 28 OF BLOCK 16 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284; COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO.

APN: 569312308056

Also known by street and number as: 438 Hummingbird Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 07/15/2021, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 5/20/2021

Last Publication 6/17/2021

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 03/15/2021

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Alison L. Berry #34531

Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990

Attorney File # 20-025315

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published 20, 27, June 3, 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Eliza Lucero aka Eliza M. Lucero, Deceased

Case No. 21PR30045

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 15, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Clifford Lucero Jr.

PO Box 1256

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published May 27, June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Dennis Nolan Scoggins, a/k/a Dennis N. Scoggins, Deceased

Case No. 2021PR030005

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before September 27, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

H. Wayne Wilson of Wilson,

Rea, Beckel & Associates, CPAs, LLC

PO Box 3460

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published May 27, June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Bessie Montoya, Deceased

Case No. 2021PR30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representatives on or before September 14, 2021, or claims may be forever barred.

ERLINDA GONZALEZ,

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

PO Box 891

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

YVONNE GIESEN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

PO Box 1594

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published May 27, June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PROGRAMMATIC REVIEW FOR TRANSIT FACILITY IN PAGOSA SPRINGS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/

PROPOSALS:

Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications/proposals for performing a programmatic review for a new transit facility in Pagosa Springs, CO. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 until July 8th, 2021 at 3:00pm. For more information, please email Transportation Coordinator, Laura Vanoni, at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.

Published June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Barbara L Betz Trustee of the Barbara L Betz Trust Dated September 5, 1991, et al

Defendants

Case No.:2020CV30080

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale No. 2021-08

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 23, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE

BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED

SEPTEMBER 5, 1991

NUSTRET HAJRULLA

MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA

H. HERBERT WELDON

NORMA WELDON

RICHARD M GILES

SYBIL GILES

ELIZABETH ANDING

SEVILLE SENSENBACH

TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT

MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY

KATHLEEN AUTRY

JOE GENE AUTRY

HELEN ANN GARNER

VIOLET T GERARD

LANCE PALERMO

MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC

MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST

BRUCE JONES

MELVIN E CARROLL

DONNA M CARROLL

SAMUEL E HEIZER

NANCY M HEIZER

CONSTANCE J PETERSEN

MELVIN F PETERSEN

RALPH A WICKLIN

CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN

RANDALL E DUNCAN

NORMAN L GILBREATH

LORETTA GILBREATH

KATHRYN MAY

KEN BROWN

JOANNE BROWN

WILLIAM J HICKS

PEGGY G MAY

KENNETH C MAY

MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY

LARRY E BENZEL

MARILYN BENZEL

TOM H LEE

LOIS D LEE

ANDREW P LENKER

BECKY L LENKER

KEITH STORM

CATHY STORM

BETTY M O’ROURKE

DENNIS E O’ROURKE

GLENN RUSSELL BEAR

MORGAN YVONNE BEAR

PETER WITTER

LINDA WITTER

ROBERT W FOXWELL

DOROTHEE I FOXWELL

RICHARD I QUINCY

DIANA M QUINCY

BILL L KLINKHAMMER

LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

BRAD D MELTABARGER

DONNA L MELTABARGER

DEBBIE T REYNOLDS

REBECCA I. KERSEY

STEVE F STEVENS

DOROTHY S STEVENS

YVONNE P KOCK

EDGAR KOCK

CB WINDHAM JR

DONNA MARIE WINDHAM

DARYL TEMPLETON

CINDY L TEMPLETON

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Sale Number 2021-08 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: June 3, 2021

Last Publication: July 1, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs SUN

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IFYOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed April 23, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

BARBARA L BETZ, TRUSTEE of THE BARBARA L BETZ TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5, 1991 (C#178813093)Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,962.30

Interest: $717.96

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees:$1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,755.26

NUSTRET HAJRULLA and MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA (C#178813218) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

H. HERBERT WELDON and NORMA WELDON (C#178906046) Unit Week Number 23, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

RICHARD M GILES and SYBIL GILES (C#178915799) Unit Week Number 8, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $3,757.14

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $9,597.44

ELIZABETH ANDING and SEVILLE SENSENBACH (C#178918298) Unit Week Number 25, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $710.27

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,757.57

TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC (C#178923397) Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179300900) Unit Week Number 1, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

KATHLEEN AUTRYand JOE GENE AUTRY (C#179801428) Unit Week Number 48, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $366.03

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,826.03

HELEN ANN GARNER (C#179011531) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7303, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

VIOLET T GERARD (C#179020144) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $3,722.64

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $9,562.94

LANCE PALERMO (C#179021241)Unit Week Number 42, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,644.59

Interest: $130.35

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,799.94

MILLS REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST LLC (C#179021266) Unit Week Number 7, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,200.42

Late Fees: $150.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,015.72

MILLIGAN REVOCABLE FAMILY TRUST (C#179021431) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

BRUCE JONES (C#179102355) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56

Interest: $374.91

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,763.47

MELVIN E CARROLL and DONNA M CARROLL (C#179104534) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7306, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

SAMUEL E HEIZER and NANCY M HEIZER (C#178810099) Unit Week Number 50, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

CONSTANCE J PETERSEN and MELVIN F PETERSEN (C#178810586) Unit Week Number 29, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

RALPH A WICKLIN and CHARLOTTE C WICKLIN (C#178812004) Unit Week Number 40, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

RANDALL E DUNCAN (C#178812319) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $194.72

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,966.72

NORMAN L GILBREATH and LORETTA GILBREATH (C#178815270) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $423.72

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,195.72

KATHRYN MAY (C#178900981) Unit Week Number 19, Condominium Unit Number 7318, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,399.84

Interest: $398.26

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,848.10

KEN BROWN and JOANNE BROWN (C#178907291) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7317, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

WILLIAM J HICKS (C#178907796) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7316, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

PEGGY G MAY and KENNETH C MAY (C#178915294) Unit Week Number 2, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 5, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

MELISSA EMMA SIPPERLEY (C#178921243) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

LARRY E BENZEL and MARILYN BENZEL (C#178921268) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $747.48

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,819.78

TOM H LEE and LOIS D LEE (C#179004262) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,338.56

Interest: $374.91

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,763.47

ANDREW P LENKER and BECKY L LENKER (C#179005350) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7320, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,109.30

Interest: $1,703.68

Late Fees: $125.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,937.98

KEITH STORM and CATHY STORM (C#179017066) Unit Week Number 17, Condominium Unit Number 7309, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $5,332.26

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $11,172.56

BETTY M O’ROURKE and DENNIS E O’ROURKE (C#179023171) Unit Week Number 38, Condominium Unit Number 7314, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $8,389.55

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $14,229.85

GLENN RUSSELL BEAR and MORGAN YVONNE BEAR (C#179023734) Unit Week Number 49, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $8,863.33

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $14,703.63

PETER WITTER and LINDA WITTER (C#179201975) Unit Week Number 3, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,372.90

Interest: $394.20

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,817.10

ROBERT W FOXWELL and DOROTHEE I FOXWELL (C#179301270) Unit Week Number 6, Condominium Unit Number 7310, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $2,290.34

Interest: $356.51

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,696.85

RICHARD I QUINCY and DIANA M QUINCY (C#179401781) Unit Week Number 22, Condominium Unit Number 7313, Building Number 2, Phase 1

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,777.54

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,617.84

BILL L KLINKHAMMER and LAURIE L KLINKHAMMER (C#170305726) Unit Week Number 4, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $4,777.54

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,617.84

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS (C#179007141) Unit Week Number 16, Condominium Unit Number 7301, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $212.29

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,284.59

BRAD D MELTABARGER and DONNA L MELTABARGER (C#179018544) Unit Week Number 32, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

DEBBIE T REYNOLDS (C#179019575) Unit Week Number 43, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,385.00

Interest: $410.88

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,845.88

REBECCA I. KERSEY (C#179020433) Unit Week Number 35, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $1,747.00

Interest: $149.05

Late Fees: $25.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,921.05

STEVE F STEVENS and DOROTHY S STEVENS (C#179022041) Unit Week Number 46, Condominium Unit Number 7308, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,997.30

Interest: $738.26

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,810.56

YVONNE P KOCK and EDGAR KOCK (C#179023932) Unit Week Number 51, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $5,746.32

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $11,586.62

CB WINDHAM JR and DONNA MARIE WINDHAM (C#179101878) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7307, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $411.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,896.71

DARYL TEMPLETON and CINDY L TEMPLETON (C#179300157) Unit Week Number 26, Condominium Unit Number 7304, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $4,665.30

Interest: $2,361.28

Late Fees: $150.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $8,176.58

GEORGE CRETH WIGHT and MAGNOLIA LEOLANI CLAY (C#179708235) Unit Week Number 41, Condominium Unit Number 7302, Building Number 1, Phase 2

Unpaid Assessments: $2,435.00

Interest: $414.13

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $254.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,899.13

Published June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BRIAN REID

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 198 AND 199, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004478

Schedule Number: 569525110008

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00865

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS LLC for said year 2008.

That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BRIAN REID

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 189 AND 190, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004474

Schedule Number: 569525110004

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00863

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2008.

That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

GEORGE GERS

25125 STATE HIGHWAY 135

CRESTED BUTTE, CO 81224-9602

LARRY L REESE

430 S CODY COURT

LAKEWOOD, CO 80226-2978

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:

33 MOHAWK CT

Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 153-154 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004389

Schedule Number: 569525105063

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01065

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GEORGE GERS and LARRY L REESE for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS INC

9316 E OLIVE LANE N

SUN LAKES, AZ 85248-6504

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:82 DOMICILE CIR,92 DOMICILE CIR

Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 88-89 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W LOTS AS 1 LOT CAN NOT BE SOLD SEPERATELY

Account Number: R004402

Schedule Number: 569525105402

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00854

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SIERRA PAGOSA BUILDERS INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CO 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BRIAN REID

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 187 AND 188, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA SPRINGS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004473

Schedule Number: 569525110003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00863

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BRIAN REID

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC for said year 2008.

That said BRIAN REID on the 13th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JOHN TOMLIN

7990 S LAMAR STREET

LITTLETON, CO 80128

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of October 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:286 DOMICILE CIR

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 120-121 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004373

Schedule Number: 569525105047

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01061

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JOHN TOMLIN for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MICHAEL BIR

316 S. MCCULLOCH BLVD

PUEBLO, CO 81007

MICHAEL BIR

494 W STRAWBERRY DRIVE

PUEBLO, CO 81007

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:

100 MANSIONS CIR

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 147-148 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004386

Schedule Number: 569525105060

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01063

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MICHAEL BIR for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MICHAEL BIR

316 S. MCCULLOCH BLVD

PUEBLO, CO 81007

MICHAEL BIR

494 STRAWBERRY DRIVE

PUEBLO, CO 81007

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:30 MOHAWK CT

Legal Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 149-150 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004387

Schedule Number: 569525105061

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01064

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MICHAEL BIR for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NRLL EAST LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 439 SAM HOUSTON AVE

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 19-20 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004313

Schedule Number: 569525104048

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00849

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BARBARA MASON

2748 NW HOWARD CREEK LANE

STUART, FL 34994-9156

NANCY OLSEN

2748 NW HOWARD CREEK LANE

STUART, FL 34994-9156

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 54 DOMICILE CIR

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 85-86-87 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004357

Schedule Number: 569525105030

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01762

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BARBARA MASON and NANCY OLSEN for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NRLL EAST LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:

232 DOMICILE CIR

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 114-115 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004370

Schedule Number: 569525105044

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00851

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DEDEV INC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 29 LASSEN DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 168-169 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010035

Schedule Number: 569919342009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00585

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DEDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HASCO INC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 42 LASSEN DR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 162-163 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010039

Schedule Number: 569919343002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04330

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HASCO INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NRLL EAST LLC

1 MAUCHLY

IRVINE, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:

403 SAM HOUSTON AVE

Legal:

Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 21-22 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004312

Schedule Number: 569525104047

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00848

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NRLL EAST LLC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 19th day of May 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 20th day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 19th day of May 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 10, 17 and 24, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON JUNE 23, 2021

MICHAEL KOUCHES, has applied for a Lodging Conditional Use Permit for the CASA CHIMNEY ROCK, on THAT PART OF THE SE ¼ OF NW ¼ OF SECTION 29 T34N R4W NMPM at 5055 STATE HWY 151, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-033). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING. The proposal is to OFFER TEEPEES AND ROOMS IN THE HOME AS LODGING UNITS.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on June 23, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published June 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals – APS Companion/Home Visitation Provider: The Board of County Commissioners seek proposals from a Companion/Home Visitation Provider for older adults served by Adult Protection Services (APS). The successful Respondent to this RFP will be awarded a contract covering the period July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022. At the option of the County, two extensions of up to one additional year each may be awarded. Respondents must read and follow the instructions contained in RFP No. 1010-21-001. Copies may be obtained from Matt Dodson (Matthew.Dodson@state.co.us) or may be downloaded from the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx. One original and two bound copies of the proposal, labeled “Companion / Home Visitation Provider for older adults served by Adult Protection Services (APS)” must be delivered to the County at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by 3:00 p.m., July 2, 2021.

Published June 10 and 17, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Side Setback Variance” for 172 East U.S. Hwy 160 to accommodate the construction of a 940 square foot 2 level building addition along the NE corner of the existing structure. The Board of Adjustments will consider the application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Public Hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by Telephone at: US: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing

Published June 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received a supplemental application for a sign variance requesting a second freestanding (monument) sign to be located at 3505 W. U.S. Highway 1600 (Pagosa Lodge).

The Board of Adjustments will consider the Variance application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Public Hearing will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and will be available to attend remotely at this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by Telephone at: 1-669-900-6833 with Webinar ID: 914 2546 9027.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published June 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

Phone Number: (970) 247-2304

Plaintiff:

Judy Boyce as Personal Representative of the Estate of

Terese Tarlton Hershey aka Terese T. Hershey

v.

Defendants:

The heirs of J.W. Hershey aka Jacob W. Hershey aka Jacob Wilbur Hershey; National Audubon Society, Inc.; Joyce Farrow, Mindy Potter and Tracey Mosher; Amie Rodnick, Lawrence Mark Smith, Zane Rodnick-Smith, and Max Rodnick-Smith; The Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation; Southwest Land Alliance; and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest in the Subject Matter of This Action.

Submitting Attorney:

R. Thomas Geyer, Atty. Reg. No: 36227

William Tyler Denning, Atty. Reg. No: 36737

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC

P.O. Box 2790

Durango, CO 81302

Phone Number: (970) 247-3091

Fax Number: (970) 247-3100

E-Mail: tgeyer@ncg-law.com

tdenning@ncg-law.com

Case Number: 21 CV 30012

Div.: MG Ctrm.:

SUMMONS (QUIET TITLE) BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet title to: See Exhibit 1.

Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021.

Published in the Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: 10th day of June, 2021.

Last Publication: 8th day of July, 2021.

NEWBOLD CHAPMAN & GEYER PC

Original signature on file at the office of

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC

/s/ R. Thomas Geyer

R. Thomas Geyer, Esq., Reg. No. 36277

W. Tyler Denning, Esq., Reg No. 36737

Attorneys for Plaintiff

150 East 9th Street, Suite 400

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 247-3091

Exhibit 1

Four Mile Ranch Legal Descriptions

TRACT I:

Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 30: Lot No. Four (4)

Section 31: Lot No. One (1)

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584, and that tract of land conveyed to Mark E. Wilsey and Linda T. Wilsey by Quit Claim Deed recorded December 1, 1987 as Reception No. 0152045.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.

-and-

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 24: SE1/4

Section 25: E1/2 and E1/2W1/2

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Kingsbury Pitcher and Charity Jane Pitcher by Warranty Deed recorded February 19, 1985 as Reception No. 129584.

TRACT II:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 23: SE1/4NE1/4

Section 24: W1/2NE1/4; E1/2NW1/4 and SW1/4NW1/4

TRACT III:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 36: NE1/4 and E1/2NW1/4

TOGETHER WITH that tract of land conveyed to Jacob W. Hershey by Warranty Deed recorded April 10, 1981 in Book 179 at Page 123.

LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land conveyed to Alan Farrow and Joyce Farrow by Warranty Deed recorded February 14, 2008 as Reception No. 20801107.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT that tract of land to be conveyed to Amie Rodnick and Lawrence Mark Smith pursuant to Agreement recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.

TRACT IV:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 11: N1/2SE1/4

Section 12: N1/2 and N1/2S1/2

TRACT V:

Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado:

Section 11: SE1/4SE1/4

Section 12: S1/2S1/2

Section 13: S1/2NW1/4; NW1/4NW1/4; NE1/4 and N1/2SE1/4

Section 14: NE1/4NE1/4

TRACT VI:

A tract of land located in GLO Lot 1 and the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, Township 36 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and the E1/2NE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., which tract is more particularly described as follows:

Assuming that the North line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then beginning

at the Northwest corner of the tract herein described, whence the Northeast corner of said Section 36

bears North 58° 22’ 32” East, 653.85 feet distant;

Thence East, 1,210.07 feet to the Northeast corner of the tract herein described, a point on the Westerly right of way limit of Archuleta County Road No. 200 (a.k.a. Snowball Road) as fenced;

“ South 46° 25’ 22” East, 97.79 feet along said right of way limit, as fenced;

“ South 47° 32’ 41” East, 313.76 feet to the North corner of that certain tract of land described as Parcel C and filed under Reception No. 152045 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ South 02° 15’ 07” East, 761.52 feet along the West line of Parcel C (Reception No. 152045) to its point of intersection with the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 31, which point of intersection is the Southeast corner of the tract herein described;

“ North 88° 53’ 23” West, 932.11 feet along the South line of said NE1/4NW1/4 and said GLO Lot 1 of Section 31 to the Southwest corner of said GLO Lot 1, which corner is identical with the Northwest corner of GLO Lot 2, of said Section 31;

“ South 02° 15’ 02” East, 87.72 feet along the West line of said GLO Lot 2 to the Northeast corner of that certain tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in said office;

“ South 88° 07’ 25” West, 399.24 feet along the North line of said tract (Book 179 at Page 124) and an existing fence, to the Northwest corner thereof;

“ South 11° 20’ 06” East, 390.57 feet;

“ South 88° 05’ 16” West, 177.48 feet to the Southwest corner of the tract herein described;

“ North 04° 19’ 12” West, 1,515.97 feet to the point of beginning.

TRACT VII:

A tract of land located in the S1/2NE1/4 and the N1/2SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows to wit:

Assuming that the north line of said NE1/4 of Section 36 bears North 89° 17’ 30” West, then, BEGINNING at the Northwest Corner of the Tract herein described, whence the Northeast Corner of said Section 36 bears North 45° 49’ 46” East, 2734.24 feet distant;

Thence North 88° 05’ 16” East, 1696.96 feet to the Northeast Corner of the Tract herein described, a point on the West line of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 124 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ along the west line of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 124) the following courses and distances:

(1) South 11° 20’ 06” East, 52.48 feet;

(2) South 11° 09’ 48” East, 349.18 feet;

(3) South 14° 59’ 52” East, 227.10 feet;

(4) South 20° 52’ 34” East, 114.87 feet;

(5) South 28° 20’ 41” East, 97.91 feet to a point on the boundary of that certain Tract of land described in Book 179 at Page 123 of the records in the office of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder;

“ along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123) the following courses and distances;

(1) South 42° 46’ 01” East, 75.04 feet and

(2) South 78° 49’ 01” East, 99.29 feet to the East Quarter Corner of said Section 36;

“ continuing along the boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), South 01° 31’ 20” East, 247.62 feet to the Southeast Corner of the Tract herein described;

“ along the south boundary of said Tract (Bk. 179, Pg. 123), North 85° 51’ 31” West, 2082.52 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Tract herein described;

“ North 00° 07’ 35” East, 921.75 feet to the point of beginning.

TOGETHER WITH a non-exclusive access and utility easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and

the installation and maintenance of public utility lines as more particularly described in Instrument recorded December 28, 2007 as Reception No. 20711758.

Published June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.