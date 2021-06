SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Freshman Hunter Pouyer puts the ball into play during the Pirates’ 13-3 loss to Alamosa Tuesday.

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Senior Tyler Bowdridge throws to the plate in the Pirates’ final regular-season game Tuesday. Bowdridge was one of seven seniors on the team.

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Senior Cooper Evans, one of seven seniors on the team, fields a throw to gain an out during Tuesday’s final home game of the season.

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate baseball team closed out its season Tuesday afternoon with a home loss to the Alamosa Mean Moose.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.