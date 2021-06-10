Visitor guides available

The Pagosa Springs Official Visitor Guide™ has won state and national awards for its quality and content in depicting this beautiful place we are blessed to call home.

The guide is overflowing with information about local businesses and other community highlights, including places to eat, lodging establishments, outdoor activities, real estate, activities for families, entertainment, a calendar of events and more.

We spent the past couple of weekends driving around the southwest part of Colorado and into New Mexico delivering the guide to visitor centers, welcome centers and chamber of commerce locations.

South Fork is one of the larger distributors when it comes to the quantity of Pagosa Springs Official Visitor Guide™ being handed out. They don’t mind running out of guides and making a trip to Pagosa Springs to pick up more copies because it gives them an excuse to come over and soak in the hot springs.

Just up the road in Creede, the visitor center was closed for the “Taste of Creede” event. A gentleman in the parking lot assured us they were pretty laid back and suggested that we stack guides at the back door.

We spent some time reminiscing with the manager of the Lake City Visitor Center and ended up bringing back a box of their guides to distribute. Lake City, like many towns in Colorado, faces similar employment and housing issues as Pagosa. Like South Fork, they appreciate the opportunity to come over to the hot springs and restock on guide inventory when they run out.

The Gunnison Country Chamber and Visitor Center was surprisingly closed on a Saturday, but we left guides by the back door. On Memorial Day, we received an email: “Thank you for the Pagosa Springs brochures. We like to send people down your way and these will be great to hand out. Thanks again.”

Next, we headed to Montrose where we were warmly greeted by staff before we headed down the road to drop off guides in Ridgway.

The neon sign in the window was on as we drove into the visitor center in Ouray; however, it dimmed before we made it to the door, so we dropped off guides at the usual spot downstairs. The next stop was Silverton, where we made another drop and then we went on to Durango and back home.

The following week, Durango’s visitor center emailed asking us to bring double the amount of guides we intended to drop off to them.

In Mancos, we were treated to a tour of the center and viewed some unique and interesting displays. During our visit, they explained they are working on rebuilding tourism in their community.

The next stop was Dolores, where we had another nice visit with staff before heading off to Cortez to the Colorado Welcome Center.

We believe Pagosa Springs should be considered for a Colorado Welcome Center considering our proximity to the New Mexico state line.

We headed south to Farmington, N.M., and were greeted with friendly staff who were happy to have the visitor guide delivered.

Our final drop-off was in Aztec. Their visitor center was closed when we arrived, but sent a nice thank you note for the guide delivery on Monday.

The road trip experience made us realize how fortunate Pagosa Springs is to have a visitor center that is open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Key brochures are available outside of the doors at the visitor center 24/7.

If you are looking for information pertaining to Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County, you can reach the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center by calling (970) 585-1200 or by emailing sales@visitpagosasprings.com.

If you need copies of The Pagosa Springs Official Visitor Guide to hand out at your business, give us a call at (970) 264-2100 and we will deliver or you can stop by The SUN’s office at 457 Lewis St. to pick up some guides. For larger quantities, please call ahead to make sure we have them on the floor and ready for you or email classads@pagosasun.com.

If you are here on vacation and want to take home guides to your friends and family, we have them in bundles of 20 at the office.

Terri Lynn Oldham House