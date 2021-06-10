79.4 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’i Faith

1

By Paulette Heber
Baha’i Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’i Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09, call-in number: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, June 13, our theme is “The Importance of the Laws and Commandments of God.”

“O ye peoples of the world! Know assuredly that My commandments are the lamps of My loving providence among My servants, and the keys of My mercy for My creatures.” — Baha’u’llah. 

The Baha’i Faith is an all-embracing world religion founded on the principle of unity. It recognizes humanity’s spiritual nature and the innate nobility of every human soul. Among the teachings of the Baha’i Faith are the investigation of truth; the oneness of God; the oneness of mankind; justice; universal peace; the conformity between science and divine revelation; the equality of women and men; and the abandonment of racial, religious, worldly and political prejudices. It is in this spirit of community that we cordially invite you to our devotionals.

To learn more about the Baha’i Faith, please visit the official international website of the Baha’i Faith at www.bahai.org. Our local contact is archuletabahais@gmail.com.

To obtain passcode for our Sunday devotionals, call Paulette Heber at (970) 731-8610 or email to the above email address.

Previous articleArchuleta School District Graduation
Next articleCarpenter, Keuning awarded Durango Elks Lodge scholarships

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
663FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson Forest Service The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...

Pitkin County has the highest virus rate in the state, again

Here are the three most likely causes By Alex HagerAspen Public Radio Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the highest in Colorado by a wide margin....
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
78.7 ° F
83.9 °
69.3 °
9 %
3.5mph
1 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
93 °

Obituaries