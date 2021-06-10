49.1 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Smoke from New Mexico, Arizona fires moves into area

3
No restrictions for Archuleta County

By Clayton Chaney
Staff Writer

Smoke moved into Pagosa Country this past week due to wildfires in southern Arizona and New Mexico.

A fire broke out near Mescal, Ariz., at approximately 11 a.m. on June 1, according to an incident report from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG).

The report notes that as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 70,066 acres in the area have been affected. The estimated control date of the fire is June 30. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire broke out near Telegraph, Ariz., on Friday, June 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the NWCG.

According to a NWCG report, as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 76,260 acres in the area have been affected. The estimated containment date is June 20. The fire is believed to be human caused, but is under investigation.

A fire also broke out in the Gila Mountains in southwestern New Mexico at approximately midnight on May 20, according to a report from the NWCG. 

The report notes that as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 45,551 acres in the area had been affected. The cause of the fire is listed as lightning.

The estimated containment date for this fire is July 15.

A human-caused fire broke out in the Wolf Draw region of northern New Mexico, just north of Cuba, N.M., on May 29, according to a NWCG report.

As of 7 p.m. on June 8, the fire had affected 712 acres in the area and 75 percent of the perimeter had been contained.

In an email to The SUN, San Juan National Forest Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson notes that the San Juan National Forest “is in extreme drought with an above normal fire year predicted.”

She notes that the next seven to 10 days, beginning on June 8, are forecasted to be hot, dry and windy with red flag warnings and fire weather watches.

“After a week of these hot, dry conditions – we’ll be in a very critical fire environment. Any new fire starts will exhibit more resistance to control and take more resources to manage,” Godson wrote.

She also explained that with the increase in visitors compounded with the hot and dry weather, the Forest Service is working closely with its local partners to determine when to implement fire restrictions.

“Federal, state, and local fire and emergency managers in the area meet weekly to discuss fire conditions and coordinate decisions. Current conditions and predicted conditions are indicating fire restrictions are recommended,” Godson notes. 

She also explains in the email that regardless of when fire restrictions go into effect, the public is urged to follow best practices to prevent fires, like drowning out campfires with water and a shovel.

According to Godson, almost 90 percent of all wildfires on public lands are started by humans.

Visitors are urged to check current fire dangers and conditions before their visit.

Fire restriction information for the San Juan National Forest can be found online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/sanjuan/home.

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager Mike LeRoux explained on Wednesday that safe and responsible burning is still allowed under permits as long as there is not a red flag warning in effect.  

He went on to state, “Don’t underestimate the current conditions. There is a perception that it is nice and green right now, but there is a high potential that fuels will burn.”

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, no fire restrictions were in place for the area.

clayton@pagosasun.com

Previous articleSan Juan Mountain School’s inaugural graduation

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
663FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson Forest Service The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...

Pitkin County has the highest virus rate in the state, again

Here are the three most likely causes By Alex HagerAspen Public Radio Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the highest in Colorado by a wide margin....
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
48.4 ° F
58.5 °
42.7 °
33 %
0mph
1 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °

Obituaries