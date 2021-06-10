79.4 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 10, 2021

New Thought Center to meet Sunday

1

By Lisa Burnson
New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“There is always the perfect balance of giving and receiving. Man violates the law if he does not accept the returns which come to him, for all are gifts from God, man being merely the channel.” — Florence Scovel Shinn.

All are welcome to join Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. 

The vision of New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth and to have our members experience self-empowerment, inner peace and feeling part of a community. Our mission is to create a world that works for all, and to create a joyful life through awareness of a higher power. We are a “Good Vibe Tribe” that connects a collective spiritual journey. 

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

 Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.: Summer Concert to benefit local nonprofit agencies.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. Our mission is to be an inclusive and inspirational “Good Vibe Tribe” that celebrates our spiritual journey. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills. 

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).

Previous articleArchuleta School District Graduation
Next articleCarpenter, Keuning awarded Durango Elks Lodge scholarships

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
663FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson Forest Service The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...

Pitkin County has the highest virus rate in the state, again

Here are the three most likely causes By Alex HagerAspen Public Radio Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the highest in Colorado by a wide margin....
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
78.7 ° F
83.9 °
69.3 °
9 %
3.5mph
1 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
93 °

Obituaries