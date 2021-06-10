New Thought Center to meet Sunday

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“There is always the perfect balance of giving and receiving. Man violates the law if he does not accept the returns which come to him, for all are gifts from God, man being merely the channel.” — Florence Scovel Shinn.

All are welcome to join Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m.

The vision of New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth and to have our members experience self-empowerment, inner peace and feeling part of a community. Our mission is to create a world that works for all, and to create a joyful life through awareness of a higher power. We are a “Good Vibe Tribe” that connects a collective spiritual journey.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.: Summer Concert to benefit local nonprofit agencies.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. Our mission is to be an inclusive and inspirational “Good Vibe Tribe” that celebrates our spiritual journey. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).