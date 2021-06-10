Maya Nasralla presented with Good Citizen Award

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs High School Tanice Ramsperger, regent, Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recognizes Maya Nasralla with the Good Citizen award at the Pagosa Springs High School Senior Awards night.

By Tanice Ramsperger

National Society of Daughters of

the American Revolution

On June 2, at the Pagosa Springs High School Senior Awards night, Tanice Ramsperger, regent, Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recognized an outstanding student who demonstrates the qualities of a good citizen. The student, Maya Nasralla, the daughter of Dave and Carole Nasralla, received this national award.

The goal of this award is to recognize a senior student who embodies certain qualities found in a “good citizen.” These are dependability: worthy of trust; service: courtesy, contributing to the welfare of others and working for causes that makes one’s community stronger; leadership: ability to assume responsibility and to inspire others; and patriotism: support one’s country, its service members and veterans.

Maya Nasralla was nominated by the Pagosa Springs High School faculty. This special award will be part of her resume as she has demonstrated well these qualities of a “good citizen” both in her school and among her community. She received a pin, a certificate, a monetary award and a copy of “The Pioneers of the Southwest,” a book edited and first published by this chapter in 1942 that details the history of this corner of Colorado.

This contest is open to high school seniors of an accredited school across the country. Citizenship is not required.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer, nonpolitical, service organization. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove a direct descent from a patriot who aided in achieving American independence.

For more information, please contact spdregent@gmail.com.