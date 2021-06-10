Flag Day commemoration planned

By Carolyn Pascal

Daughters of the American Revolution

Flag Day is commemorated in the United States on June 14 annually. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.

Coinciding with the country’s observance of National Flag Day, the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) encourages everyone to join us by commemorating Flag Day on June 14. By honoring the flag, we stand for equality, hope and are grateful for the bountiful blessings of our rich heritage. We look forward to the continued prosperity of our country.

The chapter, in conjunction with the town and the American Legion Color Guard, will hold a commemoration at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Vista Boulevard. After the reading of the town’s Proclamation in Support of Flag Day and members of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter, NSDAR will lead a short educational presentation about the flag, its symbolism, care and display.

This commemoration is open to all.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

For more information, please contact spdregent@gmail.com.