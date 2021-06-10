49.1 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Flag Day commemoration planned

1

By Carolyn Pascal

Daughters of the American Revolution

Flag Day is commemorated in the United States on June 14 annually. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. 

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. 

Coinciding with the country’s observance of National Flag Day, the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) encourages everyone to join us by commemorating Flag Day on June 14. By honoring the flag, we stand for equality, hope and are grateful for the bountiful blessings of our rich heritage. We look forward to the continued prosperity of our country.

The chapter, in conjunction with the town and the American Legion Color Guard, will hold a commemoration at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Vista Boulevard. After the reading of the town’s Proclamation in Support of Flag Day and members of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter, NSDAR will lead a short educational presentation about the flag, its symbolism, care and display. 

This commemoration is open to all.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

For more information, please contact spdregent@gmail.com.

Previous articleGOAL Academy graduates
Next articlePSHS grads earn more than $1 million in scholarships

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
663FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson Forest Service The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...

Pitkin County has the highest virus rate in the state, again

Here are the three most likely causes By Alex HagerAspen Public Radio Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the highest in Colorado by a wide margin....
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
48.4 ° F
58.5 °
42.7 °
33 %
0mph
1 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °

Obituaries