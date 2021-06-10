‘Cinderella’ coming to Pagosa

By Ricardo D. Martinez

Curtains Up Pagosa

Yes, it’s true. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be right here in Pagosa from June 30 through July 3. There will be six performances over those four days, presented by our local community theater, Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP).

COVID-19 has caused a great deal of change in our community and it had a severe effect on CUP. For more than 30 years, CUP has been around to provide opportunities to the community for those who love to sing, dance and perform. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CUP was forced to shut down for over a year, unable to provide opportunities to the community to help our local artists grow and thrive.

The cast of “Cinderella” is already in rehearsals and preparing to make a big comeback to the community. We were hit hard, but we are not letting that stop us. With a new artistic director, Dale Scrivener, at the helm, he promises a show that will be entertaining and delightful.

So, Pagosa, come help CUP make a strong comeback to supporting the community as we always have. Purchase a ticket and consider making a donation to help CUP stay alive in this community. If you would like to become a sponsor or donor for our shows, please contact Ricardo D. Martinez, CUP board president, at (970) 903-5269.

This summer’s show will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse, which is located at 230 Port Ave. Evening performances will be June 30 through July 3 at 7 p.m. with matinee showings on July 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for students, $20 for adults and children 3 and under are free. The show is directed by Scrivener with choreography by Hayley Hudson.