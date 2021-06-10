Carpenter, Keuning awarded Durango Elks Lodge scholarships

By Helen Wilkinson

Durango Elks Lodge

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Durango Lodge No. 507, announced Tuesday that Pagosa Springs High School seniors Ivory Carpenter and Kylie Keuning received scholarship awards for $1,000 each.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership accomplishments, academic achievement and financial need.

Carpenter will be attending North Carolina State University, where she will major in psychology.

Keuning will study speech pathology and audiology at Calvin University.

The scholarship committee of BPOE No. 507 congratulates all 2021 graduating seniors and invites upcoming 2022 seniors to apply online for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest. Applications are available in the fall and open to all seniors.