Three local lakes remain full

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

According to a press release from Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) Manager Justin Ramsey released on June 1, Stevens Lake and Lake Forest remained completely full for the second straight week.

Lake Pagosa was also reported as completely full in this week’s press release after previously being reported at 5 inches from full in Ramsey’s May 25 press release.

After being reported as completely full in last week’s press release, Hatcher Lake is now 2 inches from full, according to this week’s press release.

Village Lake dropped 2 inches from last week and is now listed at 10 inches from full.

Total diversion flows are listed at 8 cubic feet per second (cfs).

The West Fork diversion flow is listed at 3 cfs and the Four Mile diversion flow is listed at 5 cfs.

Water production from May 21 through May 27 was listed at a total of 14.62 million gallons. The Snowball water plant contributed 3.72 million gallons, while the Hatcher plant contributed 8.03 million gallons and the San Juan water plant contributed 2.87 million gallons.

Last year, total water production was listed at 15.02 million gallons for those dates.

Drought report

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 100 percent of Archuleta County remained in a moderate drought stage for the second consecutive week.

The NIDIS website notes that, under a moderate drought stage, dry-land crops may suffer, rangeland growth is stunted, very little hay is available and risk of wildfires may increase.

According to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, there are currently no fire restrictions in Archuleta County.

River report

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the San Juan River was flowing at a rate of 870 cfs in Pagosa Springs as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Based on 85 years of water records at this site, the average flow rate for this date is 1,530 cfs.

The highest recorded rate for this date was in 1997 at 3,480 cfs. The lowest recored rate was 127 cfs, recorded in 2002.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, the Piedra River near Arboles was flowing at a rate of 708 cfs.

Based on 58 years of water records at this site, the average flow rate for this date is 1,540 cfs.

The highest recorded rate for this date was 2,710 cfs in 1997. The lowest recorded rate was 47.1 cfs in 2002.

Snow report

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Water and Climate Center’s snowpack report, the Wolf Creek summit, at 11,000 feet of elevation, had 4.3 inches of snow water equivalent as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

That amount is 22 percent of the June 2 median for this site.

The average amount of snow water equivalent for this date is 19.7 inches.

The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River basins were at 40 percent of the June 2 median in terms of snowpack.

clayton@pagosasun.com