Motorists can expect delays for highway striping project

Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in partnership with Kolbe Striping Inc., will begin restriping work on June 7 throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado.

This project involves striping over existing pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types; these new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by late August.

“By completing yearly maintenance on our highway pavement markings, we are able to preserve the safety and integrity of our highways,” said CDOT Traffic and Safety Program Manager Jennifer Allison. “Maintaining the reflectivity on highway centerlines and edgelines help guide the traveling public especially at night and during inclement weather conditions. Some vehicles possess high-tech features like lane departure warnings, intended to keep vehicles on the road and in their lane. These advanced technologies depend upon well-maintained centerline and edgelines.”

The following highways will be worked on: U.S. 160, U.S. 491, Colo. 145, U.S. 550, U.S. 24, 50, U.S. 285 and Colo. 291; these highways run through the following counties: Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Mineral, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Dolores, San Miguel, Montrose, Chaffee, Park, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Saguache, Fremont and Pueblo.

Travel impacts

• Throughout the duration of this project, there will be occasional single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers or portable traffic signals. Arrow boards will display caution symbols and “Highway Painting Next 2 miles” signs.

• Mobile traffic control will be used in work zones with slow moving directional traffic.

• Use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone as there will be wet paint throughout.

• General working hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Weekend and night work may occur occasionally. These instances will be announced in advance.

Project and travel info

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Project hotline: (970) 626-7010.

Project email: stripingswco@gmail.com.

Project Web page: www.codot.gov/projects/sw-colorado-striping-project.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

• Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org.

• Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts.

• See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.

Remember: Slow for the Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay alert. Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Be patient.