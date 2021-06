Photo courtesy Becky Jacobson

Tucker Jacobson, 13, shows off his newly acquired belt buckles. Jacobson finished the 2020-2021 Colorado Junior High School Rodeo season at the Colorado State High School Rodeo finals in Craig, Colo., recently. He placed reserve champion in bareback steer riding and third place in bull riding. He also qualified for National Junior High Rodeo Finals in Des Moines, Iowa, June 20-26.