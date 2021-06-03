Town council approves purchase of Hot Springs Boulevard property

On Thursday, May 20, the Pagosa Springs Town Council unanimously voted to approve a contract to purchase 558 Hot Springs Blvd. for a price not to exceed $182,500.

According to the listing on realtor.com, 558 Hot Springs Blvd. is a .34-acre plot of land that sits adjacent to the Town Hall and is “zoned for mixed use residential, owner could build up to 5 condos or townhomes, a single family home or duplex, a live/work establishment, a business, an office building, even a restaurant.”

