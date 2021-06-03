Photography Club to hear about focus stacking

Photo courtesy Dave Anderson

Focus-stacked orchid. Dave Anderson, who will discuss “Focus Stacking and Image Sharpness,” will be the speaker at the next Pagosa Springs Photography Club meeting, set for June 9.



By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The June meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference. Our speaker will be Dave Anderson, who will discuss “Focus Stacking and Image Sharpness.”

Anderson lives in Pagosa Springs and is a member of the Photography Club. In Anderson’s presentation, he will discuss the use of focus stacking to maximize sharpness and depth of field in both macro and landscape photography. Focus stacking is the process of taking serial images of an object or scene, with the plane of focus moving through the subject, combined to give an increased depth of field.

Discussion will include several factors important for perceived image sharpness such as depth of field, diffraction, lens quality and visual acuity. A number of software options for focus stacking will be presented, and the process of stacking in Photoshop will be described. Anderson will provide examples of stacked images that succeeded and failed, stacking with unintended consequences, and tips for successful focus stacking.

Club members will receive an email with the Zoom link. Others who are interested in watching may contact Andy Butler at abutler@mac.com for the link. Club members may submit up to five images to share and discuss following the presentation.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at: https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.