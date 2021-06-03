Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson

Forest Service

The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this time, the Pagosa Ranger District will not be able to process any transactions and will be unavailable for visitor information services. Full service is expected to resume on Wednesday, June 9.

The Pagosa District operates an outdoor information kiosk located outside of the district office which is available for self-service. The forest website can also provide visitors information on recreation, maps and more. It is advised that the public who wishes to obtain a permit utilizing credit transactions do so before June 7.

The Columbine District, as well as Forest Headquarters, will continue to offer information services and process cash or check transactions.

For more information on services, permit and product sales, contact the Pagosa Ranger District, (970) 264-2268.

For information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874.