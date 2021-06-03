John Edward Lord, 80, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away peacefully on May 26 at TRU Community Hospice. He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Saguache, Colo., to Lola Lorene (Grantham) and Melvin Boyd Lord. Following his high school graduation, John married the love of his life, Bonnie Wright, on May 7, 1960. Together they raised four sons. John pursued careers as a logger and a truck driver.

John’s love for Christ and his family shined as he taught about faith, honesty, integrity, strong character and hard work. He also enjoyed climbing 14ers, hunting, chopping firewood and hitting baseballs. He was a man of God who lead by example.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and Melvin Lord, his loving wife, Bonnie Lord, and his granddaughter, Danielle Lord.

Survivors include his sons, Roger and wife Ozdem Lord, Marvin Lord, Errol Lord, and Kent and wife Jamie Lord; his sister Nancy Cates, and his brothers, Bill Lord and Bob Lord; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren further survive him.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the Open Door Church in Pagosa Springs, Colo., with the Rev. Ashley Lord-Carnley officiating.

He will be laid to rest at the Hill Top Cemetery, Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences at howemortuary.com.