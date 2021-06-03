Fun, free Summer Reading Program and more in-person activities

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

This year’s Summer Reading Program begins next Monday, June 7, with the theme “Tails and Tales.”

Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also will have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.

The Summer Reading Program is one of our most popular events of the year. It’s fun, free and educational. As well, it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books in July and August — an especially important benefit now with the last school year being so disrupted by COVID.

First Summer Reading bonus challenge

Week one’s bonus challenge June 7-12: You’ve discovered a new dinosaur. What do you want to call it and why? Submit your answer by Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. for a chance to win — by emailing ruby@pagosalibrary.org, posting on the library Facebook page or dropping it off at the front desk.

More in-person activities

We are delighted that the robust local vaccination program for our community means that more of our programs now can happen in person — either inside the building with limited numbers or outside. For example, several activities will take place in the library garden, all-ages in-person gaming resumes inside the library this Friday and a special birdwatching program takes place both inside and downtown next to the Geothermal Greenhouse Project domes. Please see more information in the activity listings below.

Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s one additional hour on Fridays.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s one additional hour each day.

• Saturdays the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s two hours fewer this day — but a total of 55 hours open each week, as compared to 54 in pre-COVID times.

For those uncomfortable with coming into the building, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Children’s programs

in library garden

Wednesdays at 10 a.m., join us in the library garden (note new day and location) for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This event will be canceled if the weather is bad.

Saturday’s Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more.

In-person birdwatching programs

Randy McCormick from the Weminuche Audubon Society will teach an all-ages in-person class inside the library on Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., where you will learn about binocular use, field guides, identifying bird families and more. This event is limited to 10 participants and registration is required.

Then Saturday, June 12, from 9 to 10 a.m., an outdoor excursion will begin next to the Geothermal Greenhouse Project domes downtown. Registration also required for this event.

In-person gaming is back

Enjoy video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There will be a maximum of four participants in the gaming room at a time.

Summer Reading Club starts next Thursday

What’s it like to be a paleontologist? Explore the world of fossils, digging and dinosaurs with in-person science experiments and activities for those in kindergarten through fifth grade on Thursday, June 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library garden.

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, via Zoom to discuss “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchet. Copies of the book are available at your library. The Zoom meeting ID is 874 5826 9188, passcode 81147. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month.

Writing challenge

On Monday, June 7, we will post a new writing challenge on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

New storywalk for kids

Every other Thursday Josie posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up toward the elementary school detailing a new free Storywalk for kids. The June 7-19 theme is time flies. After you finish the walk, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m.- to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults on Google Meet. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. If you don’t have Internet access, contact us anyway — we may be able to accommodate you in the library.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session takes place in person Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Large print

“In League with Sherlock Holmes” edited by Laurie A. King and Leslie S. Flinger is a collection of new mysteries by 15 authors. “The Final Twist” by Jeffry Deaver is book three in the Colter Shaw mystery series. “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury features a young girl caught in a sex-trafficking environment. “Death with a Double Edge” by Anne Perry is a Daniel Pitt mystery set in London. “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews begins when a woman dies and her sister must flee with her child. “The Lady Has a Past” by Amanda Quick tracks a PI who is kidnapped at an exclusive spa.

Novels

“Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger focuses on one little lie that upends the seemingly perfect lives of two sisters. “The First Day of Spring” by Nancy Tucker begins when an 8-year-old girl kills a boy. “The Soulmate Equation” by Christina Lauren revolves around a DNA-based matchmaking service.

Comedy collection

“Yearbook” by Seth Rogen is a collection of comedic true stories about the author’s grandparents, bar mitzvahs, Jewish summer camp and other events in his life.

How-to and self help

“The Stress Mess” by Kelsie Kenefick is a guide to effectively managing your stress. “National Parks of America” is a new edition of Lonely Planet’s travel guide. “Polyface Designs” by Joel Salatin and Chris Slattery is a construction guide for scalable farming infrastructure. “Dedicated” by Pete Davis explores the benefits of committing yourself to places, professions, people and causes. “Witchcraft Therapy” by Murdi Em describes how to use witchcraft as a tool for change in your life. “Facebook for Dummies” by Carolyn Abram and Amy Karasavas is the new eighth edition.

Other nonfiction

“The Ground Breaking” by Scott Ellsworth tells the story of the destruction of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street in 1921 and the 50-year cover-up of the massacre. “America on Fire” by historian Elizabeth Hinton exposes the causes and details of Black rebellion in recent decades. “Breaking the News” by Breitbart editor Alex Marlow outlines how the conservative media took on the establishment media in the years of Donald Trump. “Madam Speaker” by Susan Page is a biography of Nancy Pelosi.

“By Billie Eilish” is a photo-filled memoir of the recording artist. “Beautiful Things” by Hunter Biden is a memoir that exposes the author’s years-long battle with drugs and alcohol. “We Need New Stories” by Nesrine Malik examines six political myths used to discredit demands for social justice. “On Juneteenth” by historian and Pulitzer Prize-winner Annette Gordon-Reed explores the roles African Americans played in Texas. “Finish Strong” by Nate Ebner is the inspiring story of this Olympic rugby and NFL player.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Susan and Terry Arrington for their generous monetary donation. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to help support the services and programs provided by your Ruby Sisson Library. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“When in doubt, go for the net — push the envelope. Get out of your comfort zone and take chances. I like to force the action. For me, it’s never too late because you don’t know how long you’re going to live anyway. Don’t be afraid to get a fresh start. If not now, when?” — Martina Navratilova on applying her tennis skills to new challenges and opportunities in everyday life. She is a Czechoslovak-born American tennis player and coach who is considered one of the best female tennis players of all time.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.