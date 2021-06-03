Blood drive set for June 15

By Diane Levison

Special to The PREVIEW

Our next blood drive at Centerpoint Church, located at 2750 Cornerstone Drive, will be Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=946487&zc=81147.

Walk-ins are also welcomed. If you have any questions, please text Diane Levison at (602) 770-6565 or email her at dianeunheard@gmail.com.

The official counts from our April 6 Centerpoint blood drive: 36 people donated, 42 units were collected and 45 people were originally signed up. Please be sure to mark your calendars if you sign up to donate.