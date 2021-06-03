27th Auction for the Animals will begin June 28

By Mike Stoll

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

The calendar just rolled over to June, and that means the 27th annual Auction for the Animals is heading your way later this month.

The Auction for the Animals is the Humane Society’s largest and most important fundraising event each year.

This year’s version will follow the virtual format adopted last year and feature an extended online silent auction starting June 28 and a fun-filled virtual event the evening of July 3. The silent auction will wrap up bidding on July 5. Admission to both the auction and virtual event is free and online, which means they’re open to everyone, everywhere.

Like its many predecessors, this year’s auction will feature a wonderful array of items to bid on that will make great gifts for yourself, family and friends. Here’s a brief sampling of some of the many silent auction items. For the jewelry connoisseur, a stunning diamond bar necklace and earring set from a local goldsmith; for the music enthusiast, an awesome framed replica platinum LP and signed album cover of Journey’s “Departure” record, autographed by all the band members with certificate of authenticity; a gorgeous original art nouveau heavy bronze figural lamp with woman holding blown glass tulip-shaped shades; a unique natural-edge mesquite bowl from a local carver; a brand-new 15-foot grow dome direct from a local manufacturer.

Additional auction items include Wolf Creek ski tickets, sled dog tours, original and reproduction art work, domestic and foreign trips with extended windows for travel, and a variety of gift baskets ranging from adult beverages to pet supplies. The silent auction will include gift certificates galore from area businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and bed and breakfasts, professional services for humans and pets, and so much more.

The second annual pet fashion show featuring pets and costumes will air during the July 3 virtual event. Catch a variety of local pets struttin’ their stuff in support of their cousins at the animal shelter. There are still a few spots open in the fashion show lineup, so if you have a pet hankering for the limelight, email us at auction@humanesociety.biz or call (970) 264-5549 to inquire about entering the show. Last year’s show included dogs, cats, birds, horses, donkeys and a pig, and we’re hoping for even more contestants this year. There are cool prizes for the top vote recipients.

A number of local restaurants will again be partnering with the Humane Society the week of the auction and during the virtual event in support of the shelter animals. Purchase some great food from our participating partners and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the animal shelter. Watch for details and a full list of participating restaurants at our auction website www.Hspagosa.org and in future ads in The Pagosa Springs SUN. You can eat great food and support the shelter animals at the same time.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (HSPS) is a local, private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the virtual Auction for the Animals. The HSPS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; all donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.