Grant Aucoin awarded Colorado Retirement Association scholarship

By Matt Evans

Colorado Retirement Association

Grant Aucoin, a senior at Pagosa Springs High School, has been named a winner in the Colorado Retirement Association (CRA) Scholarship Program.

Aucoin was chosen from dozens of qualified applicants and will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

“Each year the scholarship committee identifies the strongest submissions among the numerous qualified applicants,” said CRA Executive Director Tim Mullen. “For the last 15 years, Colorado Retirement Association has been honored to provide this scholarship opportunity to assist people like Aucoin; exceptional individuals with unquestionably bright futures who are eager to pursue their passion.”

Grant Aucoin



Aucoin, whose father is employed by Pagosa Springs Medical Center, plans to study nursing and biology at the University of Northern Colorado after graduating from Pagosa Springs High School. He has been active in various sports and clubs as well as being elected to the Congress of Future Physicians and Medical Leaders as a delegate. Aucoin plans on eventually becoming a pediatric anesthesiologist.

The CRA Scholarship Program is available to active CRA participants and their dependents to support advancement through higher education.