Cause of May 23 chimney fire under investigation

By Joe Napolitan

Staff Writer

At approximately 4:03 p.m. on May 23, a report of a chimney fire on the 5,000 block of East U.S. 160 was received from the Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Center, according to a press release by the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD).

The PFPD responded with one engine, two tenders, two chief cars, six paid staff and four volunteers, and was on scene for approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

No firefighters or civilian injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the department.

“Upon arrival, the first due officer completed a scene size up noting a single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the chimney and the interior of the residence,” explains the press release. “The first arriving engine company’s investigation led to the discovery [of] smoldering insulation in the attic. Firefighters extinguished the smoldering material and removed it. Further overhaul revealed charred wood in the area close to a chimney. The entire area was ventilated and checked for additional fire extension.”