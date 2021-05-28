North Pagosa Boulevard to close for construction June 7-Nov. 3

By Ryan Farmer

PAP LLC

PAP LLC along with Archuleta County will be conducting construction on North Pagosa Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and Glen Eaton Drive. This work will consist of bridge repairs and road reconstruction.

Road closures will begin on June 7 and last through Nov. 3. Road closures will be placed on the south end of the project at Lakeside Drive and on the north end of the project at Edgewater Drive. There will be a road closure placed at Glen Eaton Drive as well. All closures will be for the entirety of the project.

All through traffic both northbound and southbound on North Pagosa Boulevard will be detoured through Lake Forest Circle. Residents of Eaton Estates will need to use Lakeside Drive for access as Glen Eaton Drive will be closed.